This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Penns Creek Green Drake Hatch & Cherry Valley National Wildlife Reguge

Posted 2:49 pm, June 13, 2017

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to central Pennsylvania to fish the famous Penns Creek green drake hatch with Bruce Fisher, owner of Penns Creek Angler. Plus we'll take you to the newest wildlife refuge in our area, the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

