× Teacher Accused of Sex Charges Involving Teenage Girls Sentenced

WILKES-BARRE— A Wilkes-Barre area school district teacher was sentenced in court on Tuesday, weeks after he pleaded guilty to sex charges involving two teenage girls on two separate occasions.

Robert Havard was sentenced to three months to two years in county prison in Luzerne County Court for two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.

About two dozen character witnesses came in to speak on Havard’s behalf.

His defense attorney, Charlie Ross said he has never seen so many character witnesses in his life.

These charges all stem back to two underage drinking parties in 2008 and 2009.

Havard was a boy’s soccer coach and brought a keg to a soccer party in 2008. Prosecutors said he told a 16-year-old girl there to perform a sex act on him during that party.

In a separate case, a 17-year-old girl also performed a sex act on him at another underage drinking party in 2009.

Havard was immediately taken to prison after his sentencing.

