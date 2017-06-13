State No Longer Pursuing Some People for Unpaid Taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Newswatch 16 has an update following an investigation into how the state is trying to recoup long overdue taxes.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman profiled several people in our area who say they don't owe taxes as the state claims.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue now apparently agrees.

On Tuesday, state officials told Carroll Winans from Mahanoy City and Lorraine Costabile from Hazleton they do not owe back taxes.

Both received several letters from the state warning them if they don't take advantage of a tax amnesty program, they could be fined.

It turns out Winans did not owe $114 in income taxes from 1987--when she was just two years old, and Costabile did not owe money from inheritance following the death of her husband 18 years ago.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encourages anyone who feels the amnesty letters are inaccurate to contact the department.