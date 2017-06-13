Public Sounding off on Controversial Natural Gas Pipeline Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The public is sounding off on a controversial natural gas pipeline project, and there is still time to have your say.

The federal government has already approved the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, but the state needs to sign off on a few things before construction starts.

The Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline is designed to get natural gas from the fields to the people and industries that will use it. It would run 200 miles through 10 Pennsylvania counties, including several in our area.

In Lancaster Monday night, the Department of Environmental Protection heard both sides.

Kevin Shivers from the National Federation of Independent Business believes the pipeline will boost the economy and add jobs. He said, "Small businesses and workers stand ready to assist in its development. We have the best hard-working workers in our state who are ready to aid this project."

Others are concerned the pipeline's construction will wreck the environment, and it will be even worse if there's an accident.

"Anything that is native is being desecrated. The earth is being desecrated. If we don't have Mother Earth, we have nothing and we need Mother Earth to exist. Mother Earth does not need us," said Julia Garcia, a pipeline opponent.

Many of the people who spoke Monday night believed the state will rubber stamp the project, without listening to what they have to say.

The DEP denies the allegations.

The next and last public meeting here in our area, is Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bloomsburg High School.

The state will also take written comments through June 26th.