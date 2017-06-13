Pine Grove Area softball

Posted 6:07 pm, June 13, 2017

Pine Grove Area joined Minersville and Williams Valley as the three Schuylkill League teams to play in the State Softball Championships.  The Lady Cardinals held off Mid Valley, 10-6, to advance to the 'AAA' finals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

