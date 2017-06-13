‘Grandpa Bandit’ Strikes in Wilkes-Barre Township?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- They call him "The Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit," and the FBI is on his trail after a recent robbery in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials say the man has robbed dollar stores in more than half a dozen states since December.

Most recently, police believe he used a stun gun and handgun to rob the Dollar General store in Wilkes-Barre Township last Wednesday night.

"That's absurd. I’ve never heard of anything like that. 'Grandpa Bandit,'” laughed Candace Kopiak of Wilkes-Barre.

According to the FBI, the "Grandpa Bandit" is a male in his 50s or 60s, last seen driving a small dark sedan.

He's suspected of robbing stores in New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Idaho, Wyoming, and most recently, Pennsylvania.

"It's kind of a bizarre name. It's a little funny, too. He shouldn't be doing stuff like that. When he's caught, justice should be served,” said Zach Jacobson of Scranton.

Investigators say it is a little unusual that the "Grandpa Bandit" hit the Dollar General in Wilkes-Barre Township. He usually robs Dollar Tree stores, which makes them think he has some kind of inside knowledge about those stores and perhaps was a former employee.

"Maybe he likes cheap stuff. It's why I hit them,” laughed Kopiak.

"He should be ashamed of all people. When they find him, it's going to be a little embarrassing for him,” said Chris Rodrigues of Kingston.