Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- A fire at a funeral home in Lackawanna County is under investigation.

Officials believe the flames sparked in the basement of the place on North Main Street in Old Forge around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire chief says there weren't any clients or workers in that funeral home when it caught fire.

A state police fire marshal is expected to look into what sparked those flames in Lackawanna County.