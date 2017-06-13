Federal Government Denies Appeal for Blizzard Funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The federal government has declined a second request for disaster funds for the blizzard that hit northeastern and central Pennsylvania in March.

Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Disappointed that @POTUS didn’t grant our request for a declaration & the citizens of PA will suffer the financial impact of this decision. https://t.co/r6CGrnbwit — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 13, 2017

The governor's first request for a disaster declaration in May was denied. He filed an appeal earlier this month in order to provide federal funding to local, county, and state governments.

Pennsylvania hoped for federal help to pay for snow removal and cleanup in nine counties: Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming.