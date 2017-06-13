Federal Government Denies Appeal for Blizzard Funds

HARRISBURG -- The federal government has declined a second request for disaster funds for the blizzard that hit northeastern and central Pennsylvania in March.
Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
The governor's first request for a disaster declaration in May was denied. He filed an appeal earlier this month in order to provide federal funding to local, county, and state governments.
Pennsylvania hoped for federal help to pay for snow removal and cleanup in nine counties: Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming.
Joe Shopper
? We have the highest gas tax in the nation, and no one seen this coming? It snows every year. How is this an emergency? We are so screwed if we get a traditional Winter.