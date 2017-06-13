Father Edits 12 Years of First Day of School Interviews Into Touching Graduation Video

A touching video tribute a dad made for his daughter as she graduates high school is going viral.

Kevin Scruggs spent the past 12 years interviewing his daughter, Mackenzie, on her first day of school.

In the interviews, Scruggs would sit down with her and ask her what she was most looking forward to that year.

Scruggs compiled all the clips and edited them together, congratulating his daughter for graduating.

The video was posted to YouTube on Saturday and has already been viewed more than 1 million times.