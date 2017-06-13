Deadly Luzerne County Crash Involved Teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP -- A teen is dead after a violent one-vehicle crash in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened on South Old Turnpike Road near Drums.

Neighbors said they heard a silver car filled with several teenagers hit the guide rail. They came running outside and found one teenager at the bottom of a hill unresponsive and another badly hurt.

The names of those involved in this deadly crash are not being released, but we have learned that the teen who died was visiting from out of town, while others are enrolled in the Hazleton Area School District.

The superintendent at Hazleton Area School District tells Newswatch 16 that grief counselors will be at several schools in the district Wednesday for students and teachers. It is also the last day of school.

Investigators have not said what caused this crash, but people who live nearby say speed has been a problem on this road for quite some time.