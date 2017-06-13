Change Proposed for Election of Lieutenant Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states where candidates for governor do not get to choose their running mates for lieutenant governor, but that could soon change.

Right now, primary voters in Pennsylvania choose among a slate of candidates who run for lieutenant governor, and the winner in each party automatically becomes the running mate.

The bill's sponsor, Senator David Argall who represents Schuylkill County, says the candidate for governor and not primary voters should make the call.

Backers of the plan say it would lead to better government with the governor and lieutenant governor having the same agenda.

Sen. Argall points to the poisonous relationship between Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor Mike Stack as a reason the current system doesn't always work.

Stack made headlines earlier this year after staffers claimed the lieutenant governor and his wife abused members of the state police security detail and other staffers.

"The dysfunction we're seeing up on the second floor between the governor and lieutenant governor has brought an old problem, really, to the forefront," said State Sen. David Argall, (R) Schuylkill County.

Because the bill involves a change to the state constitution, it would need to pass in the state house and senate in two two-year sessions and then be approved by Pennsylvania voters in a statewide referendum.

As a result, it cannot take effect for next year's governor's race.