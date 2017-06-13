Celebrating 149 Years of Teaching Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was a bittersweet day at a school in Scranton. Students and teachers are excited to start summer vacation; but next school year, things will just not be the same as three teachers and their decades of experience are headed into retirement.

Carol Migliorino has taught at St. Clare/St. Paul School for 46 years. Before that, she spent 10 years of her childhood there, attending the school in Scranton from first through 10th grades.

"I've spent most of my life in this building," Migliorino said.

Tuesday, Migliorino, or Miss Zelda as the kids call her, retired after almost five decades of teaching.

"It has been a wonderful journey, and I have loved every minute of my 46 years. I have had three generations of students," she said.

Alongside Miss Zelda stood Sister Rosella Salvato and Sister Maureen Willis. Both have nearly a half a century of teaching experience each. Sister Rosella has been at St. Clare/St. Paul School for 25 years, most recently as the school's librarian. Sister Maureen has taught second grade there for 14 years.

The three women were honored at the kid's last day of school mass. Students, parents, and teachers expressed their love for the teachers with a standing ovation, hugs, and even tears.

"Really unbelievable. They're great here. We're like a big family," Sister Maureen said.

Some were saying it was a bittersweet day, but Sister Rosella knows this is not the end and she will be back.

"I will be able to help out here at St. Pauls and then I'll help out at St. Clare's and then I can also sub because I know all the children and they know me," she said.

In fact, all three teachers agreed they will never truly retire. Together, the three women have just about 150 years of teaching experience and they say they are not ready to give that up.

"I plan to come back to sub. I plan to help with the plays. The kids already told me if they go to states, I have to go with them, so I'll be back. I'll be around," Miss Zelda said.