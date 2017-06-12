× Video Surveillance from PSU Frat House Shown in Court

BELLEFONTE — Investigators say a Penn State fraternity pledge’s slow death at a frat party was caught on cameras.

That video was shown in court on Monday.

Lawyers for the victim’s family described the video as “gruesome.”

Gary DiBileo Jr. of Scranton is among the 16 fraternity brothers in court Monday to see surveillance video from the night of their fraternity brother’s fatal fall.

The hearing in Bellefonte will decide if those fraternity brother’s cases should go to trial.

Ed Gilmartin of Scranton is among the two who waived this hearing.

Earlier this year, 19-year-old Penn State student, Timothy Piazza of New Jersey died after falling down a flight of stairs.

Investigators say it happened after a bid acceptance ceremony at the Beta Theta Pi house.

They know this because the entire night was captured on several surveillance cameras set up throughout the frat house.

The night Piazza was fatally injured, investigators say 14 pledges, including Piazza, were taken through a speed-drinking event called “the gauntlet.” Pledges were made to chug vodka and beer.

DiBileo is seen with a bag of wine the pledges also drank from.

Around 11 p.m. that night, investigators say Piazza fell down a flight of stairs head first.

At this point, Piazza had consumed a lethal amount of alcohol. Investigators say his blood alcohol level was between .28 and .36.

Piazza was carried to a couch where frat brothers poured beer on him, hit him, and eventually propped him on his side. Ed Gilmartin was there.

Piazza appears lifeless for most of the video, rolling on the ground and holding his head in his hands.

The 19 year old staggered through the house, visibly in pain he fell head first several times.

In court, some of the fraternity brothers appeared distressed while watching the videos.

Piazza eventually staggered to the basement where he fell down a flight of stairs. He died two days later at the hospital.

Investigators say the frat brothers waited 12 hours to call 911.

This hearing is expected to go well into the night.

No decisions have been made.