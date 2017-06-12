State Park Pool Packed on This Hot Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP -- School is out for the summer, at least for some kids. Jade Edwards of Carbondale and her friends don't officially start summer vacation until Friday, but they skipped school Monday to spend the day at the Lackawanna State Park Swimming Pool.

"I like it out here because it's summer, we can just hang out and have a nice refreshing time in a pool like this," Edwards said.

For others, Monday was a celebration because summer vacation is here and the sunshine and heat arrived just in time for the party.

"It's the last day of school so we figured we'd end the day with swimming. That's how we're going to start the summer. We're going to come here just about every day we can and get cooled off and have fun," said Barbara Callahan of Dalton.Callahan brought her daughter and her daughter's friend to the pool Monday after an early dismissal from school.

Parents and their kids agree the pool at the Lackawanna State Park is the perfect setting for a summer afternoon.

"Have a little picnic outside near the park, and come swimming since it's going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far," said Amaya Jefferson of Carbondale.

Lifeguards saw about 1,100 swimmers Sunday, the best day they have had this season. They say that is the most they will see on a regular day, not counting holidays. They were ready to do it all again Monday.

"That means we really stand our guard. We make sure everything in the facility is working and everything is in order. We just prepare for a really busy day," said lifeguard Brett Carney.

Some were keeping cool in the shade. Others were embracing the heat while laying out in the sun, but most were just plain and simply enjoying the water.

"A little bit hot, yes, but I'm not complaining. I like it warm. I'd rather it warm than snow," Callahan said.

The Lackawanna State Park Swimming Pool is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.