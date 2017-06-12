× Shots Fired, Discount Store Robbed in Scranton

Scranton — Police in Scranton say a discount store in the city’s Green Ridge section was robbed late Monday morning.

According to police, a man with a gun walked into Disco Dollar along Nay Aug Avenue around 11:30am.

Police did not say if the robber got away with anything.

The manager of the store followed the robber outside, and chased him behind the back of the store toward a wooded area.

That’s when authorities say the robber fired shots at the manager. The manager was not hit.

Scranton police are searching for the person responsible for Monday morning’s robbery at Disco Dollar in Scranton.

