Neighboring businesses anxious to see Weis reopen

EATON TOWNSHIP -- Businesses near the Weis supermarket in Wyoming County said business has been slow since the deadly shooting at the store last week.

Antonio's Pizzera employee Angelo Maruzzelli has been making pizzas at the restaurant since the business opened about a decade ago. It is located next to the Weis supermarket where four people died in a murder-suicide last week.

"It is usually hustle and bustle and people picking up their groceries," Maruzzelli said. "We're never not open when the grocery store is open."

Maruzzelli said since the shooting, it is a constant reminder seeing the empty parking lot.

"I could tell coming into the parking lot that there was an air of quietness," Marzzuelli said. "I've been coming in here for 10 years and I've never seen it or felt it quite as quiet as it was today."

Next door to the pizzeria is a liquor store. Andrew Steransky of Center Moreland said employees there have lost business since the supermarket closed.

"She said the business is slower now because there is not the volume of people that come to Weis and they usually stop in all the other stores," Marzzuelli said.

Other shoppers said a lot of the business from that supermarket is going to the Walmart down the street, causing crowding there.

"It's a loss," April Hummel of Jenningsville said. "This was one of the biggest stores in the area and we're down to just Walmart now."

While the grocery store being closed is affecting these businesses, owners hope it will be picking back up soon. They tell Newswatch 16 the strength of the people in the community is what will bring business back to this shopping center despite the tragedy.

"Well, I hope everything goes back to normal quickly because they're all good people," Steransky said. "(They're) friendly and, like I said, we buy here all the time, you know?"

Weis representatives said they do plan to reopen but are not sure when yet.