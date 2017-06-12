Keeping Cool at Tobyhanna State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- The crowd at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township was no surprise on this hot June day.

Many people took to the beach. That's where Newswatch 16 found 5-year-old Liam Lein. He had the right idea on how to keep himself cool under the sun.

"This is a squirter and it shoots water," said Liam Lein.

Liam wasn't the only one using water to stay cool.

Victoria Dunne from Tobyhanna also spent the day at the lake.

"It's beautiful. A little hot but not real bad. It's nice here," said Dunne.

"We have just been swimming around and playing in the sand," said 11-year-old Jayda Rivera.

"It's really nice. There's really no beaches here so this is nice," said 10-year-old Navaeh Cardona Harriott.

It wasn't just a day in the water for people at Tobyhanna State Park. Many took to the trails and did a little hiking while some others just relaxed in the shade.

Alex Major lives near Gouldsboro. He was fishing after a long day of walking around the park. He says there is something for everyone to do here.

"You could walk, there is hiking, you can ride your bike. There is a campground here, you can camp. There is a lot you can do here," said Alex Major, Clifton Township.

Robert Strydio from East Stroudsburg says he didn't last too long out and about in the sun.

"Well, I was out in the sun up until a few minutes ago and then it got too hot. Then I moved into the shade so I don't get too sun burned," said Strydio.

And with warmer weather expected to continue, people are thrilled it's starting to feel more like summer.