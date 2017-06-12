Jury Selection Expected in Case of Mother Accused of Trying to Kill Herself, Her Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in Luzerne County for the trial of a mother accused of trying to kill herself and her children.

Pre-trial issues were taken care of on Monday in the trial for Melissa Scholl of Wilkes-Barre.

Prosecutors say back in 2015, Scholl ran a hose from her car's exhaust into the vehicle while she and her two young children were inside.

Last year, her attorney tried to get attempted homicide charges dismissed when that vehicle went missing. He said the district attorney's office should have preserved the evidence.