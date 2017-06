× Intersection in Sunbury Closed Due to Crash

SUNBURY — An intersection in Sunbury is closed after a crash Monday morning.

Route 61 at Route 147 is closed because of early morning crash and downed power lines.

The traffic light there is also down.

Officials have not said when that intersection will open.

A detour is in effect using Shikellamy Avenue and 4th Street.

