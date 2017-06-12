Hazleton vs Spring-Ford softball

Posted 10:54 pm, June 12, 2017

Hazleton Area moved into the state finals in softball for the first time in school history after an 8-5 win over Spring-Ford in 'AAAAAA' action.

