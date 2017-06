Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- A former police officer in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to corruption of minors just as his trial was about to start.

David Turkos of Dupont entered the plea on Monday.

Back in 2015, Turkos was charged with child sex charges for allegedly raping two boys.

Court papers show at times, the former police officer would beat them, threaten them with his gun, and handcuff them.