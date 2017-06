Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- We'd like to wish a very happy birthday to a viewer from Lackawanna County.

Angelina Fotino turned 103 years old on Monday.

Her family and friends at Creekside Health and Rehab Facility threw a party in her honor Monday afternoon.

Fotino was born and raised in Carbondale.

We're told she loves playing bingo and goes to church regularly.