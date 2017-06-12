Big Rig Hauling Corn Flour Crashes, Closes Part of Highway in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- A tractor trailer speeding on the interstate in Monroe County caused a big crash, according to state police.

Troopers say the driver was going too fast in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12 a.m. on Monday.

The big rig plowed through traffic cones at a construction zone and ended up crashing in the west lanes, spilling bags of corn flour all over the road.

No one was hurt, but troopers are ticketing the driver for going too fast.

Interstate 80 west near Tannersville is closed while crews cleaned up early Monday morning in Monroe County.

