With another a 2-0 win over Marple Newtown, the Wallenpaupack baseball team is in the state AAAAA semifinals for the first time in school history. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Buckhorns before they take on Whitehall on Monday at 4:00 PM at Marywood University.
Wallenpaupack Baseball Advances to State Semifinals
-
Wallenpaupack vs Upper Merion baseball
-
Wallenpaupack vs Marple Newtown
-
Wallenpaupack Baseball Team With Solid Senior Class
-
Wallenpaupack vs North Pocono baseball
-
Holy Redeemer Baseball Moves On To State Semifinals
-
-
Wallenpaupack Beats Crestwood 6-1 for District 2 5A Baseball Title
-
Wallenpaupack baseball
-
Darryl Strawberry Speech, Relay For Life, & Bears Make for a Busy Weekend at Lake Wallenpaupack
-
Ryan’s Quick Road To Recovery Helped Him Play Baseball Again
-
Tunkhannock vs Dallas baseball
-
-
Hearing Next Week on Frein Manhunt
-
Berwick vs Valley View baseball
-
School Bus Crash in Pike County