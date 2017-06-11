Wallenpaupack Baseball Advances to State Semifinals

With another a 2-0 win over Marple Newtown, the Wallenpaupack baseball team is in the state AAAAA semifinals for the first time in school history. Steve Lloyd caught up with the Buckhorns before they take on Whitehall on Monday at 4:00 PM at Marywood University.

