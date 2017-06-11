Police: Father Walks in on 6-Year-Old Son Being Raped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- Police arrested a man on child rape charges in Luzerne County.

Sebastian Wardingo, 19, is accused of raping a 6-year-old boy in Hazleton.

Officers were called to a home in the city Saturday night where two men were reportedly fighting.

Investigators say the victim's father walked into a room and saw Wardingo pulling up his pants. The boy was on the bed with his pants down.

Police say Wardingo later admitted to inappropriate contact with the child.

Wardingo is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and other charges. He is locked up in Luzerne County.