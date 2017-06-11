Police: Father Walks in on 6-Year-Old Son Being Raped

HAZLETON -- Police arrested a man on child rape charges in Luzerne County.
Sebastian Wardingo, 19, is accused of raping a 6-year-old boy in Hazleton.
Officers were called to a home in the city Saturday night where two men were reportedly fighting.
Investigators say the victim's father walked into a room and saw Wardingo pulling up his pants. The boy was on the bed with his pants down.
Police say Wardingo later admitted to inappropriate contact with the child.
Wardingo is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and other charges. He is locked up in Luzerne County.
40.961151 -75.971191
5 comments
Bill *
David, apparently you missed it, the article starts out by saying police were responding to a report of two men fighting. Want to bed it was the perp and the father.
David Schwartz
Typical PA story a gay child rapist and the father of the victim not doing a thing about it
Coach0
Another day another day molestation story in Nepa. For the sample size this had to be one of the highest rates in the country’s of this type of behavior.
Jay
Sick people around here. But Utah has the highest rate of child sex abuse.
Jane
Off with his member !!!
Sick SOB!