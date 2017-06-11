Plenty Embrace Warm Weather from High in the Sky to Underwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING -- After a Memorial Day washout, plenty of people were out and about soaking in the warm weather.

"The weather has not been cooperative at all, so this is one of the first nice summer days that we are out here and we should have a bunch of guys out here by mid-afternoon," said Mark McCracken of Wilkes-Barre.

McCracken is the president of the Swetland RC Flyers, who were hosting an open house in Wyoming for people interested in learning about radio-controlled airplanes.

Their planes stand out in the bright blue sky, even as they top out at more than 100 miles per hour.

Take a drive through Luzerne County, and you see quite a line of people waiting to get into the pool at Francis Slocum State Park.

Nicole Foy is there teaching her 4-year-old son Ryan how to swim.

"It feels great to be in the pool," said the Swoyersville resident. "It feels great. I love it. I love being in the water."

Park officials tell Newswatch 16 this is arguably their busiest weekend so far after a Memorial Day washout.