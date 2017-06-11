Pet Store Helping Shelter Cats Get Adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- It's National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and one pet store was doing its part in Luzerne County.

Pet Supplies Plus on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre is hosting adoptions throughout the month of June.

The goal is to help find forever homes for some of the more than 3 million cats that enter animal shelters every year.

"It's just great to bring the cats out into the public to get them socialized with individuals, get them socialized with other kittens and other cats, see how they would do in an environment with another pet," said Kimberly Scott of Exeter.

Last year, around 400 cats were adopted at Pet Supplies Plus stores around the country.