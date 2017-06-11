Corvette Club Helps Veterans

Posted 7:03 pm, June 11, 2017, by

WEST PITTSTON -- Veterans got a helping hand thanks to a car show in Luzerne County.

The annual "Vettes for Vets" fundraiser was held Sunday at the Valero gas station in West Pittston.

Members of the Corvette Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania came together to showcase their rides and raise money for various veteran organizations.

This year's "Vettes for Vets" event was held in honor of the late Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo, who died in Afghanistan nine years ago.

Organizers say the weather couldn't have been better.

"We've only had one rainout in 16 years, so we have a little extra pull upstairs, I think," said Ron Gitkos, American Legion Post 542.

All money raised at the event will benefit the American Legion in West Pittston.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s