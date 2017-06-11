Corvette Club Helps Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON -- Veterans got a helping hand thanks to a car show in Luzerne County.

The annual "Vettes for Vets" fundraiser was held Sunday at the Valero gas station in West Pittston.

Members of the Corvette Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania came together to showcase their rides and raise money for various veteran organizations.

This year's "Vettes for Vets" event was held in honor of the late Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo, who died in Afghanistan nine years ago.

Organizers say the weather couldn't have been better.

"We've only had one rainout in 16 years, so we have a little extra pull upstairs, I think," said Ron Gitkos, American Legion Post 542.

All money raised at the event will benefit the American Legion in West Pittston.