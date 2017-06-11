Community Honors Teen Killed in Bike Crash, Parents Preach Safety For Upcoming Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- People took time out of their day to remember a teenager who lost his life this year.

Back in February, Daniel Hogan Jr. wrecked his dirt bike and was killed.

Daniel and Louise Hogan describe their son Daniel Jr. as full of life and daring. He lost his life while riding a dirt bike earlier this year in Wilkes-Barre. Friends and family honored Daniel, who was 18 when he died, through one of his favorite hobbies: skateboarding.

"It really warms our heart, and it makes us feel better that we know he was loved so much in such a short time of life. He was only 18 years old," said Louise Hogan, Daniel's mother.

The "Hogan Jam" was a makeshift skate park in a Curry Donut parking lot in the city. People on BMX bikes, skateboards, and scooters performed all sorts of tricks on a street-scape layout with ramps and rails.

"Just to get everybody back together. It's a memorial for Danny. Today gives the kids something to hold onto and to continue what he wanted to do," said Kevin Czekalski, of Plains Bike Shop.

Hogan was riding his dirt bike when he crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Dana Street and South Pennsylvania Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

"He didn't have a helmet so he hit his head, so we don't want to see that happen to anybody else, make sure these guys wear protective gear," said Louise Hogan.

Daniel's parents were happy to see kids to have a place to safely blow off steam instead of on busy streets.

"There's no skate parks or bike parks for them to do anything. They need an outlet. They need a place to go where they aren't getting in the way downtown, so they have a place of their own," said Louise Hogan.

Until they find a permanent home, organizers plan to have another "jam" in the same parking lot in the fall.