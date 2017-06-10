× Wyoming County United Way to Help Families of Supermarket Shooting

TUNKHANNOCK — The Wyoming County United Way announced its efforts to help the families of the victims of the Weis Markets shooting in a press release from Executive Director Kristen Huff.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families, fellow employees, and friends,” Wyoming County United Way said in the release.

One hundred percent of all donations received will go to the victims’ families, according to the release. Checks can be made payable to Wyoming County United Way and should include “Weis” in the memo line or an attached letter indicating the donation.

Checks can be mailed to:

Wyoming County United Way

PO Box 399

Tunkhannock, PA 18657