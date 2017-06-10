× Tyson Foods Recalls More Than Two Million Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Breaded Chicken Products

NEW HOLLAND, PA — Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2,500,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S.D.A.’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday.

The ready-to-eat products were produced and packaged from August 17, 2016, through January 14, 2017.

You can view the labels here.

The following products are included in the recall:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

These products will have a P-1325 inside the USDA inspection mark.

The items were shipped nationwide to institutions including schools.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when Tyson Foods received notification from a supplier that the bread crumbs may contain undeclared milk.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged not to eat them and to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.