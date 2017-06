Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People pounded the pavement in purple Saturday morning along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail all to fight pancreatic cancer.

Saturday was the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's annual PurpleStride 5K in Scranton, where runners and walkers raise money to fight the deadly disease.

This year the effort raised more than $108,000.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor and our Newswatch 16's Peggy Lee once again emceed the event here in Lackawanna County.