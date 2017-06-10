UPDATE: Missing Child in Sullivan County Found

Posted 9:08 pm, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28PM, June 10, 2017

DAVIDSON TWP. — UPDATE: According to State Police Laporte, Wyland Rooker has been found.

Original Story

Pennsylvania State Police Laporte are searching for a missing person they say may be in danger.

Wyland Rooker, 6, walked away from his residence on the 500 block of Fairman Road in Davidson Township at 7:50 p.m., and failed to return.

Rooker was described as a white male, 3′ tall with dirty blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue tank top, blue and white Hawaiian shorts and melon-colored Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on ROOKER is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Laporte at 570-946-4094.

Share this post to help with the search:

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s