× UPDATE: Missing Child in Sullivan County Found

DAVIDSON TWP. — UPDATE: According to State Police Laporte, Wyland Rooker has been found.

Original Story

Pennsylvania State Police Laporte are searching for a missing person they say may be in danger.

Wyland Rooker, 6, walked away from his residence on the 500 block of Fairman Road in Davidson Township at 7:50 p.m., and failed to return.

Rooker was described as a white male, 3′ tall with dirty blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue tank top, blue and white Hawaiian shorts and melon-colored Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on ROOKER is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Laporte at 570-946-4094.

