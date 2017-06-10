Police Release Surveillance Footage Following Robbery in Luzerne County

Posted 12:17 am, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18AM, June 10, 2017

LUZERNE COUNTY — On Wednesday, an unknown man entered the Dollar General on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre Township and demanded money, according to a release from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police.

The robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man pulled a yellow taser and black handgun. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of money and a black sedan was seen leaving the scene following the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police.

