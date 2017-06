× Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON — No arrest has been made yet in an early morning shooting in Scranton.

Police say a woman was shot in the arm while driving through a parking lot on Beech Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a fight earlier in the night led to the gunfire.

Officers in Scranton do have a person of interest and expect to make an arrest soon.