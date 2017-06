Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A shootout in Williamsport ended with a boy in the hospital, one man in custody and another on the run.

Police say that boy was hit while two men were shooting at each on Park Avenue just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators have one of the men. They're still looking for the other.

