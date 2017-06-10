Luzerne Borough Honors Hometown Hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE BOROUGH -- A memorial ceremony for veterans in Luzerne County honored one specific vet this year.

Luzerne Borough Veterans Memorial Park is now home to a statue of borough native Rocky Castellani — a boxer and World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The borough decided to hold its Memorial Day event a little late this year to dedicate the statue.

"It means a lot to Luzerne. It's a small town, and we had someone like that coming from the town ... it's an asset to us. It's good for us," Luzerne Borough Mayor Jim Keller said.

The Rocky Castellani statue was paid for with private donations with some help from the borough council here in Luzerne County.