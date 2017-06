Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TWP -- Some members of the Newswatch 16 team spent their day on the links at Scranton Muni near Mount Cobb.

Kurt Aaron, Jim Coles, and Dave Bohman took part in the 11th Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Golf Tournament. The money raised helps the Sisters in their ministries.

One of today's lucky golfers could go home with a free car if they hit a hole-in-one at the tournament here in Lackawanna County.