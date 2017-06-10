In Your Neighborhood

Posted 10:04 am, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 10, 2017

Minisink Lions of North Pocono Fireworks

Minisink Lions of North Pocono sponsor the Fireworks Extravaganza celebrating Independence Day.  It’s held at the North Pocono Football Stadium on Route 690 in Moscow with gates opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 2).  Food & refreshments are available with music provided by the Poets.  It is free to attend.  Sit in the bleachers, or bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy a fun-filled night.

Independence Day Concert in the Park & Fireworks

In Wayne County it is a Concert in the Park & Fireworks as part of the Honesdale Independence Day celebration.  It’s family fun at Honesdale’s Central Park on Sunday, July 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. (rain date July 6).  The event offers children’s games, food, vendors, & the great music of Dixieland All-Star, and Crystal Band.  Fantastic fireworks follow at dusk.  It is free to attend.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s