× In Your Neighborhood

Minisink Lions of North Pocono Fireworks

Minisink Lions of North Pocono sponsor the Fireworks Extravaganza celebrating Independence Day. It’s held at the North Pocono Football Stadium on Route 690 in Moscow with gates opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 2). Food & refreshments are available with music provided by the Poets. It is free to attend. Sit in the bleachers, or bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy a fun-filled night.

Independence Day Concert in the Park & Fireworks

In Wayne County it is a Concert in the Park & Fireworks as part of the Honesdale Independence Day celebration. It’s family fun at Honesdale’s Central Park on Sunday, July 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. (rain date July 6). The event offers children’s games, food, vendors, & the great music of Dixieland All-Star, and Crystal Band. Fantastic fireworks follow at dusk. It is free to attend.