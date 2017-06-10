Honoring Flag and Country in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TWP. -- Folks in Monroe County honored our flag and celebrated those who served our country.

The community gathered at the Tannersville War Memorial to retire old flags and celebrate the 70th anniversary of American Legion Post 903.

One vet explained why they burn flags to retire them.

"It's a symbol of our freedom. So they have to be retired with respect. This is the only way dignified to do it," Tom Bowditch said.

There was a barbecue after Saturday's afternoon ceremony. Money raised will go toward repairing the war memorial.