Front Street Station Chicken Cacciatore

We visited Front Street Grill in Northumberland. This refurbished 1908 train station boasts a unique bar, dining car and a lovely patio. We met up with the chef who prepared a Chicken Cacciatore dish.

5 chicken tenders

1 small vidalia onion, diced

5-6 small button mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 fl. oz. white wine

6 fl. oz marinara sauce

6 oz. (cooked) pasta (linguine)

Method:

Place a small amount of butter or oil in a saute' pan over medium high heat. Place chicken tenders in pan and season with salt and pepper. Allow tenders to cook without moving until the white of the chicken creeps up the sides, then flip the tenders. Allow to cook on this side for 2-3 minutes. Next add onions and peppers. Saute (shake the pan) the chicken and onions and peppers until slightly softened. Then add mushrooms, saute' some more (30 seconds) to a minute. Add marinara and plant pasta in a bowl, place contents of pan on pasta.