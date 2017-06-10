Festival Goers in Monroe County Enjoy the Great Outdoors

JACKSON TWP. -- A festival in Monroe County was all about experiencing the great outdoors.

Nature walks and kite-flying were all part of today's Mountain Laurel Festival at Big Pocono State Park near Reeders.

People could tour the refurbished Cattell Cabin.

In the early 1900s the stone cabin was left unlocked for anyone who wanted to use it as a shelter. Later it served as a park office and nature museum.

"I'm glad that we came up and get to see the inside. It's beautiful what they did with the restoration of it," Michael Straub, Mt. Pocono, said.

There was live music, along with arts and crafts at the festival.

