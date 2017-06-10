Father/Son Highlight Card at Pocono Fight Night 3

Posted 6:44 pm, June 10, 2017, by

Jesse Oltmanns Sr. and Jesse Oltmanns Jr. became the first father/son in state history to appear on the same boxing card. Both Oltmanns won their respective fights. A few local amateur fighters won as well.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s