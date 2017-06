Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- A woman accused of poisoning her son's girlfriend will be getting a new trial after an appeals court ruling Friday.

Helen Galli of Wyoming got out of jail on bail last year after a Luzerne County judge ruled she had ineffective council during her original trial.

Prosecutors appealed that, but Friday the state superior court upheld that ruling.

In 2013, a jury found Galli guilty of putting anti-freeze in Dawn Simyan's drinks, trying to kill her.