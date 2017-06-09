Weis Market Shooter Leaves Online Footprint for Police to Follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP--- The man who state police said was responsible for killing three of his supermarket coworkers before killing himself was posting very specific details of his shooting plot online.

It led some to wonder why nobody acted on what appeared to be threats made by shooter Randy Stair before he opened fire in the Weis Markets in Eaton Township.

Days and even hours before the shooting, Stair left posts hinting at his plot to fewer than 200 people following him on Twitter.

"People that see things online and they don't report it, they don't necessarily get in trouble," Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said. "We tell them you should report it because it keeps your community safe."

A search warrant of Stair's home in Franklin Township near Dallas shows state police are looking through his computers, external hard drives, and three DVDS labeled "goodbye," among other things.

Police are also looking at tweets he posted under the pseudonym Andrew Blaze. Under his account he tweeted, "tonight's video is going to be 40 minutes long... You'd better watch it from start to finish or I'll murder you."

"If someone was involved in the criminal activity, conspiring to commit a crime they could be charged on that specific offense," Salavantis said.

Stair wasn't just posting threats on social media, he also sent more personal online messages, saying, "I'm a girl who's been trapped in a man's body for two and a half decades, and I need to get the hell out. I don't belong on this planet, nor have I ever. I need to die, and I'm taking whomever I can down with me."

Just ten minutes from Stair's home in Franklin Township, Cornerstone Counseling supports people who are in the LGBTQ community.

"Not feeling like you're at home in your own body is incredibly difficult for these people," Private Therapist at Cornerstone Counseling Jessica Martin said.

Martin said a lot of people who identify was transgender struggle with suicidal thoughts.

"It's unfortunate with our office being in his hometown that there was support available that could've helped this situation," Martin said.

There are 24-hour resources for those in the LGBTQ community battling depressed thoughts, such as the suicide prevention lifeline.

Law enforcement said regardless of if you see a threat online or hear it in person, you should report it to police. It could make a difference.