Three stages of racing comes to Pocono

Posted 6:17 pm, June 9, 2017

For the first time NASCAR split up each Monster Cup Series race into three stages.  So for the first time at Pocono Raceway we will have three checkered flags.  That should bring more drama to a big 2 1/2 mile Tri-Oval  at Long Pond.

