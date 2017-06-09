Susquehanna County Police Chief Back on Active Duty After Investigation Following Vehicle Chase

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — The district attorney in Susquehanna County says a police chief was justified in shooting at a car.

Authorities say Lanesboro’s police chief tried to make a traffic stop last week, but the driver, Scott Rivenburg, took off.

According to investigators, Rivenburg tried to hit the chief with his vehicle twice. The chief shot at Rivenburg’s tire to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt.

The chief is back on active duty.

1 Comment