Online Grocery Ordering Comes to Walmart in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON -- As the way people shop continues to change, Walmart has a new feature hoping to bring in more customers - and one place you'll find it is in Carbon County.

With one cut of the ribbon, the Walmart just outside of Lehighton announced renovations are complete and the store is ready to serve customers.

The only Walmart in Carbon County underwent sweeping changes over the past couple months.

Some of the new features for customers at this Walmart? A fully interactive electronics department as well as the ability to shop for groceries online.

For employees who have worked there since the store opened in 90`s, this change of pace will be good for business.

Customers won't have to wait for their groceries. With the new online feature, they will be able to pick them up in the parking lot.

For shoppers with busy schedules this new feature means more time to enjoy the warm weather.

The online shopping is available 24/7 with pickup from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m..

Walmart hopes keeping up with the changing times will mean keeping the lights on at its only store in Carbon County.