NASCAR Fans Excited for Race Weekend, Warm Weather

LONG POND -- It's that time of year— NASCAR flags are flying and thousands of fans are making their way to Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

"This actually started out as my family vacation. I have been coming here, I came here with my parents back in the 70's," Charlie Wood, Levittown, said.

Wood hasn't missed a race in years. He's happy the weather is cooperating.

"Oh definitely. Last year it was rained out, both races and they were pushed to Monday. First time ever," Wood said.

"The weather is supposed to be beautiful so we are looking forward to that," Joe Mataloni, Hughestown, said.

Fans tell Newswatch 16 they are happy to see that the weather is expected to be beautiful this weekend because they love coming to out to Pocono Raceway and having a good time. It's a family affair with a little bit for everyone to enjoy.

There were also some first timers in the infield. Lawrence Burke from Levittown says he's excited to see a race up close and personal.

"I love it. Just the people and I am a big NASCAR fan," Burke said.

"It's really nice and it's really loud," Mataloni said.

Scott Meriwether from Syracuse has been coming to Pocono Raceway for many years. He says it's nice to have a big attraction that is only a few hours away from home.

"We came down for the race. Every year. It's only three hours away so it's an easy ride down," Meriwether said.