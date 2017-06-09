Mother Charged After Crash Killed Her Daughter in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY -- Two years after a crash in Monroe County that killed a six-year-old girl, the child's mother has been charged with causing it.

Rebecca Willis of East Stroudsburg left court Friday morning.

She is charged with involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while under the influence.

State police say the vehicle Willis was driving crossed the center line on Business Route 209 near Stroudsburg and hit another vehicle.

Willis' daughter, Sophia, was killed. Investigators say she was not properly belted.

After being released on bail, Willis was sent to a rehabilitiation treatment center.

